Change in Schedule for School Meal Program

May 5, 2021

St. Mary’s County public school system announces changes in the schedule for curbside meal distribution. Meals are available for students 18 and younger. Meals can be picked up from any participating school site even if your student attends a different school as their home school.

Curbside meal bags include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack plus milk and/or water for each student.

Beginning Wednesday, May 5, curbside meal distribution will only be available for pickup at the following school sites

Banneker Elementary

Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary

Dynard Elementary

Greenview Knolls Elementary

Lexington Park Elementary

Ridge Elementary

Chopticon High School

Esperanza Middle School

Great High School

Leonardtown High School

Margaret Brent Middle School

Spring Ridge Middle School

Curb-side meal distribution will continue to be available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Each Wednesday’s meal bag will include food for three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). Each Friday’s meal bag will include food for four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday).

More information can also be found on the SMCPS home page and on Twitter@SMCPS_Food. If you have any questions regarding the schedule change, go to www.foodservice@smcps.org.