Change in Schedule for School Meal Program
St. Mary’s County public school system announces changes in the schedule for curbside meal distribution. Meals are available for students 18 and younger. Meals can be picked up from any participating school site even if your student attends a different school as their home school.
Curbside meal bags include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack plus milk and/or water for each student.
Beginning Wednesday, May 5, curbside meal distribution will only be available for pickup at the following school sites
- Banneker Elementary
- Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary
- Dynard Elementary
- Greenview Knolls Elementary
- Lexington Park Elementary
- Ridge Elementary
- Chopticon High School
- Esperanza Middle School
- Great High School
- Leonardtown High School
- Margaret Brent Middle School
- Spring Ridge Middle School
Curb-side meal distribution will continue to be available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Each Wednesday’s meal bag will include food for three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). Each Friday’s meal bag will include food for four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday).
More information can also be found on the SMCPS home page and on Twitter@SMCPS_Food. If you have any questions regarding the schedule change, go to www.foodservice@smcps.org.