CFT Makes Ventilator Parts for Hospital

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, May 4, 2020

Screengrab from ABC7 WJLA

The Patuxent Partnership member Compendium Federal Technology LLC was recently featured on ABC7 WJLA in Washington, DC, for its role in making hard-to-find ventilator parts and face shields.

John O’Connell, chief operating officer at CFT’s Lexington Park, MD, headquarters, was interviewed in a story by WJLA’s investigative reporter Lisa Fletcher.

WJLA reported that the effort to supply the ventilator parts was “a new kind of front-line for the US veterans who own and operate Compendium Federal Technology in St Mary’s, Maryland. They’re taking orders from hospitals and saving lives. The company typically does sophisticated work for the US military, but re-tooled its 3-D printers when they learned St. Mary’s Hospital needed ventilator parts and face masks.”

Mr. O’Connell told the reporter that he had made a “cold call” to Dr. Stephen Michaels, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s chief medical officer, to explain what the company is doing.

“I brought a sample of what we had done,” Mr. McConnell said in the interview.

“These engineers come from Patuxent Naval Air Station and these individuals are highly, highly trained people who are designing and constructing parts that go into our military infrastructure,” Dr. Michaels said in the WJLA interview.

WJLA reported that a few weeks ago, Mr. O’Connell and his team started making shields and ventilator parts around the clock for free.

The ABC7 WJLA story aired April 28 and can be viewed here.

About Compendium Federal Technology

Compendium Federal Technology is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) contractor. Its Defense Department experience and expertise includes engineering, acquisition, logistics, program management, and financial support. Its broad areas of expertise include tactical communications, Interactive Electronic Technical Manuals, additive manufacturing, and labor surveying.

In addition to its headquarters at Lexington Park and its NAVAIR headquarters support, the staff supports the US Air Force at Langley Air Force Base, VA, with operations analysis and PM support, and NAS Jacksonville, FL, with PM support on the Navy’s F35 program and additive manufacturing process support.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.