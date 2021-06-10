Ceremony to Salute the Red, White, & Blue

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 10, 2021 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County will hold its 2021 Flag Day ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, on the Governmental Center lawn in Leonardtown.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will relocate inside the Leonard Hall Recreation Center, adjacent to the lawn.

The event will feature a procession by various color guards and veteran groups from around the county. In addition, members of Elks Lodge 2092 of St. Mary’s County will present a special Flag Day Service to include a reading of the American Flag history and patriotic musical offerings from the St. Mary’s Ryken Youth Honors Chorus. Following the program, American Legion Post 221 from Avenue will lead a flag retirement ceremony demonstrating the dignified and proper method of disposing of worn, torn or tattered flags.

The 7th District Optimist Club will provide refreshments, and free hand-held American flags will be distributed.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to use while enjoying the festivities.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.