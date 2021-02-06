CBF to Host Feb. 16 Bay Act Webinar

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, February 6, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is continuing its popular Brock Environmental Center Learning Series in a webinar format with “The Bay Act: Current, Past, and Future” from 6:30 to 7:30 pm Tuesday, February 16.

The Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act, enacted more than 30 years ago, was designed to curb nutrient and sediment pollution to the Chesapeake Bay through sound land-use practices that minimize the disturbance and development of environmentally-sensitive coastal areas.

Proposed new regulations under the Bay Act are being fleshed out right now to encourage and promote the preservation and planting of trees, as well as adaptation to sea-level rise and climate change impacts.

Join a panel of experts to learn more about the history and future of the Bay Act, and how you can support further shoreline protection and improved water quality.

Speakers include:

Jay Ford, Virginia policy and grassroots adviser with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation

W. Tayloe Murphy Jr., former Virginia House of Delegates member and Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources

Skip Stiles, executive director of Wetlands Watch

Justin Williams, director, Office of Watersheds & Local Government Assistance Programs, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality

Joe Wood, Virginia senior scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Registration is required here. Contact Kati McCarter at kmccarter@cbf.org or 757-710-9236 for more information.