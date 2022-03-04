Castelein New PMA-202 Program Manager

CAPT Carey Castelein, right, relieves CAPT Thomas Heck and assumes command of the Aircrew Systems program office (PMA-202) during a change of command ceremony February 24 at Patuxent River, MD.

CAPT Carey Castelein assumed command of Aircrew Systems program office (PMA-202) last month at Patuxent River.

Gary M. Kurtz, program executive officer for Aviation Common Systems and Commercial Services, presided over the change of command ceremony during which CAPT Castelein assumed command from CAPT Tom Heck.

Mr. Kurtz said he credits CAPT Heck’s collaborative leadership style and unwavering fleet-focus as the key to the program’s success.

“Heck set the tone for the program office to do whatever it took to put the warfighter first, because the program truly is aircrew systems – from technology that enables aircrew to see at night to providing clean air to breathe to the ejection seat that could save their lives one day – the program office serves the aircrew in every sense of the word,” Mr. Kurtz said.

CAPT Heck will retire from the Navy after 26 years of service.

CAPT Castelein joined the NAVAIR workforce at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron ONE (VX-1) at Patuxent River, then became a plankowner of the MH-60R Fleet Replacement Squadron, HSM-41 in San Diego, CA; and he completed a joint tour with US Special Operations Command as the deputy inspector general.

He also completed tours as a Level I integrated product team lead and deputy program manager at the Multi-Mission Helicopter program office (PMA-299). Prior to assuming command of PMA-202, CAPT Castelein served as the executive assistant to the principal military deputy to the assistant secretary of Navy (Research, Development & Acquisition).

“I’m thrilled to be joining this team of like-minded individuals. Working closely with the fleet throughout the acquisition process to bring them capabilities that will be able to be used in an operational environment as designed faster than ever before is something I am looking forward to doing – and I know this team will help us do just that,” CAPT Castelein said.

This article was provided by NAVAIR News.