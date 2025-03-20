Carver Arts Center & Makerspace Project Announced

The new Carver Community Arts Center & Makerspace will be located at the Carver Recreation Center in Lexington Park and will provide a 5,000-square-foot space for artistic and creative pursuits, offering expanded opportunities for the community to engage in the arts and technology.

The initiative, spearheaded by the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and PaxSpace, emerged from a vision to transform a portion of the Carver facility into a hub for creativity and innovation.

The project was made possible through grant funding, including a $100,000 Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program grant award from TEDCO secured by PaxSpace for relocation and equipment purchases and a $450,000 grant from the Maryland State Arts Council’s Arts Capital Grant program — the highest-scoring application among 56 submissions statewide.

Strengthening the grant application, the St. Mary’s commissioners entered into a lease agreement with the arts council for the space, and letters of support from the commissioners and Del. Brian Crosby demonstrated strong backing from key local leaders.

“This project represents a significant investment in arts and innovation for St. Mary’s County, filling a critical gap as we previously had no public facilities of this kind,” said Susie Glauner, executive director of the St. Mary’s Arts Council. “The Carver Community Arts Center & Makerspace will provide new and different opportunities to engage youth, teens, and families—an area of significant need in our community. We are thrilled to partner with PaxSpace and the Department of Recreation and Parks to bring this vision to life.”

The Carver Community Arts Center & Makerspace will build upon PaxSpace’s existing offerings while introducing new amenities, including:

Pottery and glazing studio with wheels and kilns

Stained and fused glass workshop and a small metalworking area for jewelry making

Enhanced fiber arts equipment

Upgraded woodworking and metalworking tools

Expanded 3D printing and laser cutting technology

TruHome Builders has been selected as the contractor for the project, with construction set to begin once funding is disbursed from the state. The facility is anticipated to open by the end of fall 2025, contingent on state approval processes. Once operational, the R&P will coordinate youth and adult course offerings to maximize community engagement.

“The Carver Community Arts Center & Makerspace will be a game-changer for creative minds in St. Mary’s County,” said Jennifer Elmore, PaxSpace board member. “This new space will allow us to grow our programs, foster innovation, and provide hands-on learning experiences.”