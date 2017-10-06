Cardboard Day of Play Set at Annmarie

Families with children of all ages can head to Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center on Oct. 15, 2017, for the third annual Cardboard Day of Play. This celebration of the Global Cardboard Challenge will take place from noon to 4 pm and admission is free for members. Non-members pay $4; kids 4 and younger are admitted free.

The Cardboard Day of Play is a wonderful day of outrageous construction, imaginative play, and brilliant games. Annmarie will have activities for all ages, making for an over-the-top day of building and creating.

The Global Cardboard Challenge is an annual event highlighting childhood creativity. It was created by Imagination.org and is designed to allow kids to explore their own interests through creative play and imaginative building.

The Main Gallery of the Arts Building at Annmarie Garden will be filled with cardboard creations and activities to delight and engage families of all sizes. Children will be able to learn, collaborate, and build their way through amazing amusements, awesome art activities, and creative cardboard construction.

With games that range from mini-golf to cardboard cornhole, participating families can enjoy groovy gameplay and friendly competition. Kids can stop by one of several art stations to create their own cardboard hat, or even a cardboard masterpiece. Visit the Cardboard Farm or travel into Cardboard City! Kids were are builders, tinkerers and little engineers will have a blast in the cardboard construction zone. The day will be filled with plenty of wonderful photo opportunities, so families can get ready to grab a cardboard prop, strike a pose and capture all those great memories!

Already have some cardboard artwork that you’d like to share? All ages can also participate in a Cardboard Art Show. Cardboard art pieces must be at least 75 percent cardboard and able to be displayed on the wall with thumbtacks. Anyone who would like to display their artwork must bring their piece to the Annmarie Garden on or before Oct. 14.

To learn more about Annmarie Garden, visit its Leader member page.