Car Show to Benefit SkillsUSA Competitors

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, April 24, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center will host its annual SkillsUSA Cruisin’ Into Spring Car Show on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in the school’s parking lot.

The event runs from 9am to 1:30pm. Vehicles entered in the event may start arriving after 7am. Judging starts at 9am with awards starting at 1pm. The event is open to the public and admission is free for spectators. In addition to the car show, there will be food and vendors available.

The Forrest Center is located across from the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on Route 5 in Leonardtown, MD.

The goal of the car show is to help defray costs of participation in the SkillsUSA national competition. The SkillsUSA Championships is the showcase for the best career and technical students in the nation. Contributions will help ensure deserving St. Mary’s County high school students are able to compete.

The school is seeking entries of cars, trucks, motorcycles, and specialty vehicles. The preregistration fee to enter a vehicle is $25. Preregistration is available or vehicles may register at the gate.

Organizers are also seeking vendors and food trucks that would like to participate in the event. Vendor space is $30. All interested participants are encouraged to register in advance by going to the school’s website.

The Forrest Center’s SkillsUSA chapter is among the most successful in the state and annually must fundraise more than $50,000 to cover the cost of leadership training, chapter activities, and regional, state, and national competitions.

For more information, call Mary Thompson at 301-475-0242, ext. 28220 or email [email protected].