Canceled: March 14 FAA WINGS Program

In light of the current COVID-19 situation and after consultation with the FAA, St. Mary’s County Regional Airport has postponed the WINGS events scheduled for this Saturday, March 14th, at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. We will look to reschedule sometime later in the year.

The Pilot Forum, WINGS presentation, and AOA presentation were canceled on faasafety.gov and all registrants should be receiving a cancelation email.

In the year-long, ongoing recognition of St. Mary’s County Regional Airport’s 50th year in operation, a full slate of events for the public and specifically for aviation interests are being held. And increasing numbers of the safety and proficiency forums pilots require are being hosted locally. Jim Alexander, FAA Safety Team representative, has announced these upcoming presentations for WINGS credit, to be offered at St. Mary’s County Airport Terminal Building at 44200 Airport Road in California., MD.