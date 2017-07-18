Calvert Student Wins Hoyer Art Competition

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A Calvert County student has won the 2017 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition held by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.

Lillian Bridges of Huntingtown, Maryland, a rising senior at Huntingtown High School, won with her artwork titled “A Happy Spring.” Ms. Bridge’s artwork will be on display in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, for one year.

“I was glad to meet with Lillian [June 29] to congratulate her on her superb piece,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “I’m continually impressed by the creativity expressed by Fifth District students in their submissions. I applaud the many talented students who participated in the competition this year, and thank the dedicated teachers and judges who made this competition a success.”

Ms. Bridges has participated in the Congressional Art Competition since she was a freshman in high school. She was a finalist in the 2015 and 2016 competitions before winning this year.

The competition is open to high school students who reside in Maryland’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, and parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. The winning art piece from each congressional district competition is put on display in the tunnel connecting the Cannon House Office Building with the US Capitol.

The winning artwork was selected by a panel of Fifth District art teachers and professional artists. The remaining submitted artwork from Fifth District students will be displayed in Congressman Hoyer’s offices during the year.

Congressman Hoyer’s DC office is at 1705 Longworth House Office Building. Call 202-225-4131.

His district offices are at 401 Post Office Road, Suite 202 in Waldorf and in Greenbelt at the US District Courthouse at 6500 Cherrywood Lane, Suite 310. In Waldorf, the telephone number is 301-843-1577. In Greenbelt, the telephone number is 301-474-0119.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.