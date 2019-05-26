Dichter Earns Scholarship From Calvert Board

College of Southern Maryland President Dr. Maureen Murphy, second from left, joined the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners to congratulate Leonardtown High School student Samuel Dichter, center, when he was awarded a $1,500 scholarship by the Calvert commissioners, which Dichter said he plans to use at CSM.

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) President Dr. Maureen Murphy was on hand to congratulate Leonardtown High School student Samuel Dichter when he was awarded a $1,500 scholarship by the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on April 30. The Calvert County commissioners presented college scholarships to three high school students as part of the Calvert County Government Employee Recognition Committee’s (ERC) annual scholarship program.

Mr. Dichter plans to use the scholarship to attend the College of Southern Maryland in the fall.

Two dependents of Calvert County government employees and one high school senior employed by Calvert County government receive scholarships each year. The annual scholarships are sponsored by the employee committee with money raised through fundraising efforts conducted throughout the year.

CSM welcomes Mr. Dichter and congratulates the two other recipients recognized, Patuxent High School student Jacob Gill and Huntingtown High School senior Drew Moreland.

To apply for scholarships at CSM, visit the college’s Online Scholarship Finder.

The college’s AskMe Online answers frequently asked questions about scholarships or potential students can ask their own questions.

