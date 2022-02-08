Calling All Brides to HSMC Show

Historic St. Mary’s City will host a Bridal Show on Sunday, February 27. The popular event for brides will be held at the (Reconstructed) State House of 1676 from noon to 4 pm.

Brides-to-be and their friends and families can peruse a wide selection of quality wedding services from photographers to florists to caterers. Guests will be able to speak with multiple vendors who can help them meet their every need — from the engagement to the honeymoon.

There will be no charge to brides and friends who register by February 23. Contact [email protected], call 240-895-4991 or click here to register.

Admission will be $5 at the door for those not pre-registered.

The State House is at 47418 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, MD.