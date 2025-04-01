Call for Proposals for HSMP Annual Meeting

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is seeking proposals for presentations for the 2025 HSMP Annual Meeting which will be held September 25, 2025, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART building in California, MD.

The annual meeting is an opportunity for participants to network, learn from public health experts and receive updates on coalition-wide business. Each year, the meeting features learning sessions from distinguished presenters on topics related to the four health priority issues in St. Mary’s County: Behavioral Health, Chronic Disease, Environmental Health, and Violence, Injury, and Trauma.

The HSMP Steering Committee is requesting proposals for presentations on current research and innovative or evidence-based practices related to the theme, Public Health Starts Here: Thriving in St. Mary’s. This year, the meeting will focus on initiatives that are either currently happening in St. Mary’s, or projects that can be implement in the future.

Those interested in presenting at the 2025 meeting, please review the submission criteria here and submit your proposal using this form. The deadline to submit a proposal is 5pm April 22, 2025.