Busy October on Tap at CSM

The College of Southern Maryland will host two free Health Pathways information sessions in October about the college’s Health Sciences programs, which include opportunities in nursing, emergency medical services, health information management, medical laboratory technology, medical assisting, massage therapy, pharmacy technician, and physical therapy assistant. The first session will be held Oct. 19 at the La Plata Campus and the second on Oct. 26 at the Prince Frederick Campus.

The College of Southern Maryland has announced its schedule of events for October 2018.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Artist Lecture: Rob O’Neil. 2:30 pm Oct. 4. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Community Education (CE) Building, Room 101, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The artist will present a talk about his exhibit “Rest Area,” which has been on display at the Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery. A reception will follow the talk. The gallery is open 9 am-9 pm Monday through Friday; and Saturday, 10 am-6 pm. Free. 301-934-7828

CSM Connections Literary Series: Author/historian Jeff Biggers. 7:30 pm Oct. 5. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Author and historian Jeff Biggers will give a reading of his work, much of which touches on the idea that in dealing with the most challenging issues of every generation, resistance to duplicitous civil authority has defined the American story. $3 in advance; $5 at the event; or $3 with CSM student ID. For advance tickets, email connections@csmd.edu. Go to the college’s website for more information.

Voter Registration at CSM. 11 am-5 pm Oct. 11. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building C, Lobby, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. The Leonardtown Student Association has organized a voter registration opportunity. For information, email jenv@csmd.edu with “voter registration” in subject line.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: CSM 60th Anniversary Concert. 3 pm Oct. 14. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM faculty will present a concert in honor of the college’s 60th anniversary. Sponsors include the CSM Foundation, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Virts, Eric and Rané Franklin, Mary Anna Phillips Stovy, and Anne Brown; grants have been received from Arts Council of Calvert County and Maryland State Arts Council. Free. Click here for more information.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibit: Reni Gower, “Proof Perfect.” Oct. 15-Nov. 8. College of Southern Maryland, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Exhibition will feature work by artist Reni Gower, who is also a professor in the Painting and Printmaking Department at Virginia Commonwealth University. The gallery is open 9 am-9 pm Monday through Friday, and 10 am-6 pm Saturday. Free.

CSM Health Pathways Information Session. 1 pm Oct. 19. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Community Education (CE) Building, Room 101, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This CSM Health Pathways Information Session, given in collaboration by the Division of Health Sciences and the Department of Continuing Education/workforce Development, will offer information about all of the college’s Health Sciences programs as well as information about the competitive admissions and petition process. Open to anyone interested in pursuing a health program (credit or non-credit) at CSM. Free. 301-934-7631. To RSVP, click here.

CSM Benny C. Morgan Series: CSM Faculty. 3 pm Oct. 20. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Soprano Jenni Dunn will perform. Supporters of the series are the CSM Foundation and Johnny Alvey. Free. 301-934-7828. Visit here for more information.

CSM Fall Connections Magazine Submission Deadline. Oct. 24. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. Authors, poets, photographers, and artists are encouraged to submit their works for publication in the CSM Fall Connections Magazine. A reception and reading of published works will be held Dec. 7. Free. For submission instructions, go to the college’s website or call 301-934-7864.

CSM Fall Teacher Education Open House. 5-7 pm Oct. 25. College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Rooms 104/105. CSM’s Teacher Education Open House is a chance for current high school and college students to drop in and learn about teacher education at the College of Southern Maryland as well as certification pathways here in Southern Maryland. Representatives from CSM, the local school systems, and partner institutions will be on hand to distribute information about their programs and opportunities. Free. 240-725-5459, Elizabeth.Settle@csmd.edu

CSM Children’s Theatre: “Frankenstein,” 7 pm Oct. 25-26; 2 and 7 pm Oct. 27. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. “Frankenstein,” a play by Victor Gialanella, from the novel by Mary Shelley, will be presented. Set in 19th-century Switzerland, this classic tale of horror and suspense details the ill-fated experiments of young Dr. Frankenstein as he attempts to fathom the secrets of life and death. $7 adults and seniors, $5 youth of high school age and younger. bxoffc@csmd.edu , 301-934-7828, or click here.

CSM Health Pathways Information Session. 1 pm Oct. 26. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building A, Room 236, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. This CSM Health Pathways Information Session, given in collaboration by the Division of Health Sciences and the Department of Continuing Education/workforce Development, will offer information about all of the college’s Health Sciences programs as well as information about the competitive admissions and petition process. Open to anyone interested in pursuing a health program (credit or non-credit) at CSM. Free. 301-934-7631. RSVP here.

Community Volunteer Fair, 6-8 pm Nov. 1. North Point High School gymnasium, 2500 Davis Road, Waldorf. The Nonprofit Institute of CSM is partnering with North Point High School Parent Teacher Student Organization to host a free Community Volunteer Fair featuring more than 45 local nonprofit organizations seeking to bring together people who are eager to volunteer and organizations offering opportunities to get involved in the community. Vendor registration (free) is open for Southern Maryland nonprofits, civic organizations and government agencies. 301-659-3182.

