Business Relief Fund Criteria Changes

The criteria for St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Small Business and nonprofit Relief Fund has been altered to allow more St. Mary’s businesses and nonprofits to meet the eligibility requirements.

As of June 8, 2020, the relief program expanded to allow businesses and nonprofits that have experienced a drop in revenue of at least 30% to apply. Previously, a 50% drop in revenue was needed to qualify. In addition, businesses and nonprofits with annual revenues under $3 million are eligible to apply; previously limited to entities with annual revenues under $2 million. Locally owned franchises are now eligible to apply.

The initial round was reserved for those locally owned independent businesses that we hardest hit by the pandemic. This phased approach allows the county to ensure that those entities harmed the most would be considered first for these local grants.

The grant program has a budget of $2 million. Small businesses and nonprofits with 15 or fewer employees are eligible for grants of $5,000 and entities with 16 to 30 employees are eligible for grants of $7,500 (grant amount not to exceed a yearly average of two months revenue). The county anticipates that over 300 grants will be issued.

Grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.

Eligible businesses and nonprofits can submit an online application at https://www.yesstmarysmd.com/grants/.

Those with questions shoulc contact Kellie Hinkle at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or 240-925-7178.

UPDATED STATISTICS JUNE 9

The Maryland Department of Health website, as of 10 am Tuesday, June 9, reports the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland is at 58,904.

All data provided by the state health department is preliminary and is subject to change based on additional reporting. Information for cases by ZIP code and cases and deaths by race represent data that is available to MDH. Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed. MDH is continuously evaluating its data and reporting systems and will make updates as more data becomes available. Click here.

Reported cases in Southern Maryland: 555 in St. Mary’s County, 363 in Calvert County, and 1,216 in Charles County.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offered this information as of 5:30 pm Tuesday, June 9:

Confirmed Cases in St. Mary’s County Residents: 562

Deaths: 34

Negative Test Results: 5,078*

Hospitalizations: 96**

Recovered and Released From Isolation: 275

Male: 328

Female: 234

Case Breakdown by Race/Ethnicity:

African-American/Black: 218

Caucasian/White: 267

Hispanic/Latino: 50

Other or Not Identified: 27

Case Breakdown in Long-term Care Facilities***

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

Residents: 199

Staff: 83

Chesapeake Shores

Residents: 2

Staff: 6

St. Mary’s Nursing Center

Residents: 0

Staff: 0

Please note: Due to a technical issue, local zip code mapping will be delayed until further notice.

*Laboratories reporting results electronically through the National Electronic Data Surveillance System – Data from January 1, 2020 – present.

**Number of St. Mary’s County residents who have been hospitalized at any hospital in Maryland due to COVID-19. Data is not reflective of current patient status. Emergency Department visits removed from total count.

***For additional information on cases in congregate facility settings, visit the Maryland Health Care Facilities Resource Page.

St. Mary’s data will be updated at least daily by noon at the county health department’s website linked to above.

The Maryland Department of Health offered this statewide information as of 10 am Tuesday, June 9:

Confirmed Cases in Maryland: 58,904

Negative Test Results: 319,178

Number of Deaths: 2,686

Number of Probable Deaths: 125

Current Hospitalized: 970

Acute Care: 584

Intensive Care: 386

Ever Hospitalized: 9,676

Released from Isolation: 4,279

Male: 28,237

Female: 30,667

Maryland residents can now see the number of cases by ZIP code. Click on the state’s website linked to above.

St. Mary’s County Government Announces Local Road to Recovery Stage 2

On June 3, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland would begin Stage 2 of the COVID-19 Recovery, Safe and Gradual Reopening of Workplaces and Businesses.

These reopening’s include personal services and businesses that are not part of the critical infrastructure sectors identified by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency such as manufacturing, construction, and professional businesses like information technology firms, legal offices, accounting, banking and financial institutions, insurance agencies, design studios, advertising and architectural firms, and media production companies may open following established guidelines.

In response, St. Mary’s County Government is adopting similar measures with the updated St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery. Entering Stage 2, as well. Effective June 8, many of the St. Mary’s County Government Departments and Offices were offering appointments to the public. Please note that St. Mary’s County is permitted to be more restrictive than the state of Maryland, but not less restrictive.

As recovery continues, please remember to maintain physical distancing, keep gatherings to 10 or fewer, wear face coverings and follow all safe health precautions.

Residents may access the St. Mary’s County COVID19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery, the Maryland Strong Back to Business Pledge and the guidelines on the county’s website.