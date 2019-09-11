Business Group Promotes Md.’s Space Community

The Maryland Space Business Roundtable, a nonprofit organization that partners with business, academia, and industry leaders to promote the space community, meets monthly. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer attended the group’s Aug. 20 meeting in Greenbelt.

Rep. Hoyer delivered brief remarks at the luncheon. Dr. Christyl Johnson, deputy director of technology and research investments at ​NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, served as the keynote speaker of the lunch held at Martin’s Crosswinds on Greenway Center Drive in Greenbelt.

“I was glad to join today’s lunch and discuss how we can continue to work together to support the great work of NASA’S Goddard Space Flight Center,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). “I’ve been a strong advocate for Goddard and the important projects they’ve been instrumental in developing. From the Hubble Telescope to the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA Goddard has been at the forefront of space exploration.”

Hoyer said that the federal budget threatened to eliminate several key missions at NASA Goddard.

“I worked hard to ensure those cuts were rejected and the missions funded,” Congressman Hoyer said. “I will continue to urge my colleagues in the Senate to support the vital work done by the men and women at NASA Goddard.”

