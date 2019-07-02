Brown, Hoyer Discuss Health Care Disparities

On June 14, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and Congressman Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th) took part in a roundtable discussion on health care disparities among minority groups in Maryland.

At the discussion, Congressmen Hoyer and Brown talked about the ongoing efforts by Democrats in Congress to lower health care and prescription drug costs and reduce health care disparities. They also heard from members of the community about the work being done in Prince George’s County to expand access to affordable health care.

“Among the most persistent health care challenges facing our communities are the disparities among minority populations,” said Congressman Hoyer. “In Prince George’s County, African-Americans have higher rates of death from diabetes, strokes, and heart failure. Only 60 percent of Hispanic-American adults in our county have health coverage compared to 87 percent of county residents overall. The Affordable Care Act made significant strides in expanding affordable health coverage and bringing down the rate of uninsured Americans, but there is still much more we must do to work to end disparities in health care.”

Mr. Hoyer said that as majority leader, he has brought to the floor legislation to stop the sabotage of the Affordable Care Act and ensure those with pre-existing conditions can’t be denied coverage.

“But we must do more,” he said. “I appreciated the opportunity to sit down with stakeholders from across the region to discuss how best to meet the challenges facing families in the Fifth District. Congressman Brown and I will continue to advocate for Marylanders in Congress, and work to expand access to affordable, quality care to more families.”

House Democrats are working to help more Americans get access to affordable health care, Congressman Brown said.

“By working in a bipartisan manner to shore up the Affordable Care Act, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and protect innovative state programs that lower health care premiums, Democrats are keep our promises to the American people. But we can’t stop there. I’m glad to join Majority Leader Hoyer in discussing how we can better meet the health care needs of residents living in low-income and medically underserved communities,” Mr. Brown said.

Since January, House Democrats have been able to pass 10 bills to address the cost of health care and prescription drugs.

