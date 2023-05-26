Bring Your Talent to Community Coffeehouse

Posted by Tom Watts on Friday, May 26, 2023

(Pixabay.com photo by congerdesign)

JAMS — JoyArtMusicSessions — will be offered on the second Saturday of every month at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Valley Lee. The community coffeehouse is open to musicians, storytellers, vocalists, artists, poets, and audiences of all ages.

Brind your own instrument. Admission is free.

The sessions will be held from 5 to 8pm June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11, and December 9.

The house band will be Pete and Lori DiBenedetto.

The church is at 19167 Poplar Hill Road in Valley Lee, MD.

For more information, email [email protected].