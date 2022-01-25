Bridge Repair Funds Headed to MD

Maryland will receive $81.9 million in funds for bridge repairs from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 2022, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer announced.

Maryland is further expected to receive $409.5 million over the next five years that could help repair or replace 273 bridges in poor condition, including bridges in the Fifth District. Congressman Hoyer helped lead efforts in the House to pass the bipartisan infrastructure law, which in total will allocate $5.3 billion toward bridge repair and replacement across the country this year alone, helping make transportation more efficient and help businesses access markets more quickly and economically.

“Doing so will also help create good jobs here in Maryland and throughout the United States and spur new economic opportunities for the communities that benefit,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

“I was proud to work with President Biden and my colleagues in the House to enact this bipartisan law which is already delivering tremendous benefits to Maryland and the Fifth District,” he continued. “I look forward to working with the Maryland Department of Transportation and other state and county officials to ensure that bridges in the Fifth District are prioritized for much-needed replacement, repairs, or upgrades that help advantage Maryland businesses, workers, and communities. This funding is further proof that Democrats in Congress are fulfilling our promises to deliver results for the people.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law by President Biden in November 2021 and includes $1.2 trillion in infrastructure investments to help the country build back better from the pandemic and create economic opportunities for businesses and workers.

