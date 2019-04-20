Brick Recognition Ceremony Set April 23

The College of Southern Maryland will be recognizing the names that are being memorialized by the newest bricks at the Leonardtown Campus by hosting a Brick Recognition Ceremony at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, April 23.

The bricks are in front of the Leonardtown Campus’s Wellness and Aquatics Center (Building D), located at 22950 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.

The ceremony will honor the people whose names have been engraved in the bricks at the campus through the CSM Foundation’s Honorary and Memorial Brick Recognition Program and to thank those participating in the program.

Bricks go on sale each year to raise money for the CSM Foundation. Names can be engraved in honor of a loved one, a friend, or a special person. The bricks can be purchased to memorialize someone, or just to make sure someone knows they deserve to be recognized. All of the CSM campuses now have engraved bricks in specified locations.

According to the CSM Foundation website, an honorary brick is a lasting celebration of those who have a special connection to the college and the surrounding Southern Maryland community. For a $200 donation, a personally engraved brick is a unique way for you and others to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, retirement, special occasion, or to remember a loved one or colleague or even just to make your very own lasting mark on campus.

The upcoming brick ceremony at the Leonardtown Campus is free. For more information, visit the CSM Foundation online or call 301-934-7599.

