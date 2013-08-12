Bob Taylor, Working in the BTE “Sandbox”

Posted by Publisher on Monday, August 12, 2013 · 1 Comment

Posted by Bob Taylor Engineering

Pax Leader

Bob Taylor of Bob Taylor Engineering acknowledges that his job is akin to “working in a sandbox every day.”

But in the professional world it’s called geo-technical engineering and the sandbox is a certified materials testing lab in Lexington Park, MD.

BTE has become the leading materials testing and geotechnical services firm of Southern Maryland. The tests going on in the BTE “sandbox” are needed to keep bridges standing, natural gas plants supported, roads intact, and buildings sturdy.

Here, Mr. Taylor introduces some of the basic tests required on the soil side of the BTE’s certified materials testing lab in Lexington Park, Maryland.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGwDMPYSLag]