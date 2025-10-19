Boards, Commissions Seek New Members

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, October 19, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by November 7, 2025.

Current vacancies:

Adult Public Guardianship Review Board

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Board (meets at noon)

Airport Advisory Board

Animal Control Advisory Board

Board of Trustees Museum Division (meets at 8:30am)

Commission for People with Disabilities

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging (meets at 1pm)

Economic Development Commission

Ethics Commission

Housing Authority Board

Recreation and Parks Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

Please note the following additional vacancies have special requirements:

Planning Commission – Must have business and/or planning experience.

Interested residents can complete the application online. Call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.