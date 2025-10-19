Boards, Commissions Seek New Members
The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission.
Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by November 7, 2025.
Current vacancies:
- Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
- Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Board (meets at noon)
- Airport Advisory Board
- Animal Control Advisory Board
- Board of Trustees Museum Division (meets at 8:30am)
- Commission for People with Disabilities
- Commission for Women
- Commission on Aging (meets at 1pm)
- Economic Development Commission
- Ethics Commission
- Housing Authority Board
- Recreation and Parks Board
- Transportation Advisory Committee
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
Please note the following additional vacancies have special requirements:
- Planning Commission – Must have business and/or planning experience.
Interested residents can complete the application online. Call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.