October 19, 2025

Boards, Commissions Seek New Members

Posted by on Sunday, October 19, 2025 · Leave a Comment 

Boards, Commissions

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted by November 7, 2025.

Current vacancies:

  • Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
  • Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Board (meets at noon)
  • Airport Advisory Board
  • Animal Control Advisory Board
  • Board of Trustees Museum Division (meets at 8:30am)
  • Commission for People with Disabilities
  • Commission for Women
  • Commission on Aging (meets at 1pm)
  • Economic Development Commission
  • Ethics Commission
  • Housing Authority Board
  • Recreation and Parks Board
  • Transportation Advisory Committee
  • Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

Please note the following additional vacancies have special requirements:

  • Planning Commission – Must have business and/or planning experience.

Interested residents can complete the application online. Call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with ,

Leave A Comment