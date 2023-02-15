Black History Coalition Event Feb. 26

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The 1963 March on Washington participants and leaders marching from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial. (US National Archives and Records Administration photo)

St. Mary’s County Black History Coalition will hold its annual award ceremony and Black history celebration on February 26.

The event will be held from 2 to 5pm at Immaculate Conception Social Hall at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, MD.

Each year, the coalition awards four students each a $1,000 scholarship and celebrates Black History Month.

SMCBHC is a nonprofit, multipurpose community-based organization that provides academic scholarships to students and broadens the awareness on social growth issues in the community.

