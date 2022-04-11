Bill Includes Funds for Hard-Hit Restaurants

The US House took much-needed action last week to help Fifth District small businesses and restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s office announced.

“[April 7], I was proud to bring to the House floor and secure passage of the Relief for Restaurants and other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act of 2022, and I urge the Senate to act swiftly to send this legislation to President Biden’s desk,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said.

The Relief for Restaurants and other Hard Hit Businesses Act ensures small businesses and restaurants in Maryland have the tools they need throughout their ongoing recovery, Mr. Hoyer said.

“This bill would provide an additional $42 billion in funding for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, secure $13 billion to support hard-hit small businesses, and provide assistance to entertainment venues in Maryland and across the country,” he said.

The congressman said he had talked to several owners and employees at small businesses and restaurants in the Fifth District over the past two years and heard first-hand how challenging these years have been.

“That’s why I worked hard to deliver urgent relief to keep their doors open, their lights on, and their employees on the payroll,” he said. “I also fought for federal relief that would allow for small businesses and restaurants to adapt to the pandemic in ways that would not have been possible in the past, including expanding food delivery options. I will continue to support our small businesses and restaurants, and advocate for their needs going forward.”

