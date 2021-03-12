Behavioral Health Action Team to Meet

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 12, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Behavioral Health Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is dedicated to improving behavioral health outcomes, including those related to mental health and substance abuse prevention and control.

The action team’s next meeting will be from 10 to 11:30 am Friday, March 19.

Minutes from the February 2021 meeting are available.

Action item March 19: Review strategies listed in the meeting minutes and research other potential strategies for inclusion in the Community Health Improvement Plan. The discussion will be continued at the March action team meeting.

Email stmaryspartnership@gmail.com to request a calendar invitation.

Follow these steps to access virtual action team meetings:

Add the HSMP calendar to your personal calendar.

At the time of the meeting click “Join Hangouts Meet” in the calendar event. To join a video meeting, you need the Meet mobile app or a supported web browser. You do not need a G Suite account. Click here for more information on Google Hangouts. You can also call-in to the meeting using the phone number and PIN provided on the calendar event.

Get involved. New members are always welcome to join the action team. To be notified of upcoming events and meetings, sign up for membership in the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership and indicate “Behavioral Health” as your interest.