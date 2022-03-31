Beautification Grants Awarded

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, March 31, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Forever Maryland announced that 85 grants totaling $320,000 have been awarded toward environmental education, community cleanup, and beautification projects through the Keep Maryland Beautiful program.

The 2022 recipients from Southern Maryland include:

St. Mary’s County

Southern MD RC&D Board Inc.

Calvert County

All Saints Episcopal Church

American Chestnut Land Trust Inc.

Charles County

Beyond the Classroom Inc.

Charles County Government

Conservancy for Charles County Inc.

The grants are funded by the Maryland Environmental Trust, Forever Maryland, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, and Maryland Department of Transportation.

“Keep Maryland Beautiful grants help improve, sustain, and enhance communities all across our state,” said Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. “These local initiatives also help Maryland meet our goals of cleaner water and access to green space for all our citizens.”

“DHCD is pleased to provide $250,000 to nonprofits, local governments, and community groups,” said DHCD Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “These grants provide support for local projects and activities that directly impact litter removal, greening and beautification, and improving citizen stewardship in communities statewide.”

Keep Maryland Beautiful recipients included schools, nonprofit groups, municipalities, and land trusts in 20 counties and Baltimore City. Many of these grants focus on developing and supporting communities, families, youth, and students who take personal responsibility for the health of their communities, protecting nature in their backyards and seeking ways to help reduce or resolve environmental challenges.

“We’re thrilled with the success we’ve seen from the grant program,” said Forever Maryland Chair Nick Dilks. “This program will continue to make a significant environmental, economic, health, and recreational impact across Maryland through these new grant projects.”