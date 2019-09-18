Beacon of Hope Hosting Block Party

The Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden will hold a Recovery Month block party in Lexington Park.

The block party will be held from 1 to 4 pm Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Beacon Hope center at 21770 FDR Blvd.

There will be food, games, prizes, DJ Dream, and a guest speaker. The event is family friendly and free.

For more information, call 240-298-0212 or email akohut@pyramidwalden.com.

About Beacon of Hope

Walden’s mission is to contribute to the well being of the Southern Maryland community by providing a comprehensive array of crisis, behavioral health, trauma, and recovery services. Walden believes in the power of help for today; hope for tomorrow.

Walden is different from many other addiction treatment centers in that they utilize personalized treatment programs. This means that, instead of relying on an established program with pre-set goals and conditions, the Walden team works with clients to create a customized treatment plan that accounts for their medical history and aims to achieve their unique goals.

While Walden is best known as an addiction treatment center, they offer a wide range of services to support people and families who have been impacted by behavioral health disorders and crisis situations. The programs include inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment, mental health therapy, child and adolescent services, and recovery support services.

Contact Walden at 301-327-2555 to arrange an appointment.

Recovery coaches and recovery support associates facilitate this community spot operated by Walden Behavioral Health. Peer support, a snack, a computer work station, Wii, TV, movies, games, art supplies, and diverse groups for All Kinds of Recovery such as Fit for Recovery, Meditation Sharing Circle, Me. Healthier, Faces of Recovery and Wellness Circles, as well as a weekly SMART Recovery and Family and Friends meetings are all available.

Beacon of Hope is also a host site for local 12 step meetings (unaffiliated with Beacon) and sometimes for wellness classes such as smoking cessation. Beacon’s services are free to anyone 18 and older interested in recovery and wellness.