Battle of the Bay Set Memorial Day Weekend

It’s a return of Great Mills Trading Post’s Battle by the Bay Truck & Tractor Pull at St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds — Memorial Day Weekend: Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28, 2022.

Rain date will be Sunday, May 29.

Gates open at 5 pm and the pull begins at 7 pm each day.

Tickets are ONLY available at the gate: $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Children younger than 5 are free.

According to BayTractorPull.com, Friday includes 6200 National 4×4 Trucks; Street Diesel 4×4; Unlimited Modified Diesel Altered Farm; Semi-Trucks; and Dump Trucks. On Saturday, there will be 10500 Hot Farm Tractors ECPP; 6400 4×4 Trucks; 7800 Light Pro Stock Tractors; and Wheel Standing Mega Trucks.

Don’t miss the latest and greatest vehicles all in one place.

Directions here to St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds and the Battle by the Bay showdown in Leonardtown, MD.

For more information about Great Mills Trading Post, visit their Leader Member page. Or call 301-994-1306.