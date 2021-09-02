Battle by the Bay: Truck & Tractor Pull

It’s a return of Great Mills Trading Post’s Battle by the Bay Truck & Tractor Pull at St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds — the second in Great Mills Trading Post’s 2021 Summer Series — Showdown in Leonardtown — Labor Day Weekend: Saturday and Sunday, September 4 and 5, 2021.

Gates open 4 pm Saturday, September 4, and the pull begins at 6 pm. Gates open at noon Sunday, September 5, and the pull begins at 2 pm. Rain date is Monday, September, 6, gates opening at noon and pull beginning at 2 pm.

Tickets are ONLY available at the gate: $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Children younger than 5 are free.

According to BayTractorPull.com, Saturday includes 10,500 Hot Farm Tractors ECPP; 6,400 4×4 Trucks; 12,000 Altered Farm Tractors, Mega Trucks, and Dump Trucks. On Sunday 10,500 Hot Farm Tractors ECPP; 6,400 4×4 Trucks; 7,800 Light Pro Stock Tractors; Mega Trucks, and Semi Trucks.

Attendance may be limited to comply with state and local COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Folding chairs are allowed for additional lawn seating area. No outside coolers are permitted.

Don’t miss the latest and greatest vehicles all in one place.

Directions here to St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds and the Battle by the Bay — Showdown in Leonardtown, MD — Truck & Tractor Pull on Labor Day weekend, September 4 and 5.

For more information about Great Mills Trading Post, visit their Leader Member Page. Or call 301-994-1306.



These sponsors and more support Great Mills Trading Post’s 2021 Summer Series: Battle by the Bay Truck & Tractor Pull.