Battle by the Bay Truck/Tractor Pull April 12

The Battle by the Bay Truck & Tractor Pull will be held April 12 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Gates open at 4pm; the pull starts at 6pm.

Here are the classes hitting the track April 12:

6200 National 4×4 Trucks

8000 Pro Stock Tractors

10,500 Hot Farm Tractors

Altered Farm Tractors

Street Diesel Trucks

Semi Trucks

If you like horsepower, smoke, and full pulls — this is the show you don’t want to miss.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids, and free for those younger than 5. Cash only at the gate; there will be an ATM on site.

The rain date is April 13.

Great Mills Trading Post is the title sponsor of this year’s event. “Not only are they our title sponsor, they’ve been a driving force behind this event from day one. The founder Bubby Knott was one of the earliest and most vocal supporters of bringing this event to St. Mary’s County. He believed in it before it ever existed, and he helped make it happen. Not just through sponsorship, but with equipment, insight, and a clear vision of what it could become,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “Without Bubby’s support, this event might have never made it off the ground. He guided us, encouraged us, and played a major role in turning an idea into reality.”

For over 30 years Great Mills Trading Post has been serving the community as a general contractor for commercial building needs in all major industries. Its clients include local, county, state, and federal governments, including St. Mary’s County Public Works & Transportation Department, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, Maryland State Highway Administration, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, and the US Navy.

For more information about Great Mills Trading Post call 301-994-1306, visit its website at GMTP.net and their Leader’s member page.