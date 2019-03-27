Band Clinics, 2 Concerts Highlight Jazz Fest

The College of Southern Maryland is ready for its 16th annual three-day Jazz Festival with band clinics for high school musicians and two evening jazz concerts.

Area public school jazz band clinics will be offered at the college’s La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road. They will be offered from 9 am to 3 pm April 4 and 5 in the Fine Arts Center (FA Building). Beginning at 9 am and throughout the day, award-winning trumpeter Dr. James Moore will rehearse and critique jazz band students from local schools as part of the annual event. They are free, and tickets are not required.

The Randy Runyon Project will perform at 8 pm April 5 in the Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 on the day of concert.

Trumpeter Moore will perform at 8 pm April 6 in the Fine Arts Center. This concert concludes the Jazz Festival with performances by the county public schools jazz band and CSM’s Solid Brass Big Band Jazz Ensemble with special guest artists, the Randy Runyon Project and Moore. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 on the day of concert.

For more information about these events, email boxoffice@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828, or visit the college’s website.

Other upcoming events at CSM include:

CSM Connections Literary Series: Edna Troiano. 7:30 pm April 5. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 103, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Novelist Edna Troiano will read from her latest book, “Uncle Tom’s Journey from Maryland to Canada,” which traces the life of Josiah Henson from his birthplace in La Plata, MD. $3 in advance; $5 at the event; or $3 with CSM student ID. For advance tickets, call 301-934-7828 or click here.

2019 Tri-County Job and Career Fair. 10 am-2 pm April 9. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The 2019 Tri-County Job and Career Fair provides an opportunity for area job seekers to meet with employers from throughout the region. Call 301-934-7569.

