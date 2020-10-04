Ballot Scanner Demo Set; List of Drop Box Locations

The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will conduct the Public Logic and Accuracy Demonstration on the DS200 Ballot Scanner and the Express Voting Units at 10 am Friday, October 9, 2020. The public testing will be held in person at the Board of Elections office at 23250 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown, MD.

Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be a limited number of people allowed in to view the demonstration. For information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71613.

The 2020 General Election canvassing of the ballots by mail will begin at 9 am October 12, 2020. The full canvassing schedule will be posted on the Board of Elections webpage.

For more information, email Wendy Adkins at wendy.adkins@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71613.

Maryland State Board of Elections Posts Ballot Drop Box Locations

The Maryland State Board of Elections has posted online a list of statewide ballot drop box locations for the 2020 general election as well as the dates each ballot drop box location will be available to voters. Once open, the ballot drop boxes will remain open until Election Day, November 3, at 8 pm.

Each Maryland jurisdiction will have at least two ballot drop box locations available to voters. The state’s most populous counties and the city of Baltimore will have additional ballot drop boxes to accommodate the greater number of eligible voters residing in those jurisdictions. Voters can submit their completed mail-in ballots in any drop box located in their jurisdiction of residence.

In all, 283 ballot drop boxes will be available at 282 locations around the state. Two ballot drop boxes will be available at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The 283 boxes include 277 secured by the Maryland State Board of Elections and six boxes that counties already had in their possession. Individual ballot box locations were proposed by the local boards of election across the state.

The complete list of ballot drop box locations is available here.

Eligible voters in Maryland have been mailed applications for mail-in ballots. Applications must be received by October 20. Mail-in ballots were sent to voters via first-class US mail beginning in late September and continuing in October.

In order to be counted, mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than November 3 and the oath on the postage-paid return envelope that arrives with the ballot must be signed.

Those who choose to cast their votes using ballot drop boxes must submit their completed ballots by the final collection time – 8 pm on November 3 – in order for their ballot to count. Just as with ballots submitted by mail, in order for ballots submitted at drop boxes to count they must be sealed in the return envelopes that accompany the ballots and the voter oath on the envelope must be signed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland State Board of Elections encourages voters to cast their ballots by mail and use ballot drop boxes. To make in-person voting safe, voters must remain six feet apart and wear a mask. To maintain proper distancing, the number of voters permitted inside a voting center at one time may be limited, which could result in lines and wait times.

Voters who choose to vote in person may do so from Monday, October 26, to Monday, November 2, including Saturday and Sunday, or on Election Day, November 3. Early voting and Election Day vote centers will be open from 7 am to 8 pm. Eligible voters may cast their ballots at any authorized voting location within their jurisdiction of residence.

A complete list of early voting locations can be found here.