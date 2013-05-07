Aviation Classrooom to Open at Forrest Center

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, May 7, 2013 · 1 Comment

Pax II



St. Mary’s County Public Schools, The Patuxent Partnership and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) announce a Ribbon Cutting for the Pax River Flight Academy on Friday, May 10, 2013, at 11:15 a.m. in the atrium of the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center.

The Pax River Flight Academy is an Aviation Classroom Experience (ACE), which applies science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to teach aviation in an immersive, game-based learning environment. This is the first ACE in the Mid-Atlantic region and will be similar to those established in Pensacola, Florida.

Lyn Whitmer, retired naval aviator and current Program Manager for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 USMC, has been selected as the ACE Coordinator. Mr. Whitmer will develop the curriculum and collaborate with teachers to develop lesson plans that reinforce and enrich STEM and other subjects, including reading, language arts, social studies and history.

“The future workforce requirements for the Navy at Pax River are critical,” said Mr. Gary Kessler, Executive Director for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and Deputy Assistant Commander for T&E for Naval Air Systems Command. “The ACE program is an important initiative to develop the future workforce and emphasize the importance of STEM careers. NAWCAD is pleased to provide the grant to bring the ACE classroom to St. Mary’s County.”

“The Aviation Classroom Experience will be a unique opportunity for students to work together, solving problems in an immersive, aviation game-based learning environment,” said Dr. Michael J. Martirano, Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools. “The classroom will integrate mathematics and science with the learning skills of critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity to provide a comprehensive learning experience.”

“Our commitment is to advance education through STEM initiatives to develop our future workforce,” said Bonnie Green, Executive Director. “The ACE classroom will reinforce and build on STEM fundamentals and the importance of science and math in succeeding in technology-based careers.”

The Patuxent Partnership works with government, industry and academia on initiatives in science and technology, hosts programs of interest to NAVAIR and the broader DoD community, and supports workforce development including education initiatives and professional development.