Aviation Artists Exhibit at Pax Museum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 4, 2024

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is hosting this year’s International Aviation Art Exhibition presented by the American Society of Aviation Artists.

On June 19, artists from all over the country were at the museum, live painting and drawing original pieces based on artifacts from the museum’s collection. The public was invited to visit the museum in Lexington Park and speak with the artists as they worked.

The exhibition will be on display at the museum until mid-October.

It features more than 50 examples of original aviation art by some of the country’s foremost aviation artists. Each piece of art was juried into the exhibit by a panel of expert judges, who rated each entry on artistic merit and historical significance.

There is no other exhibition like this in the United States, according to museum officials.

The artists traveled from all corners of the country to attend this unique professional event. They used the museum’s collection of flight test aircraft and artifacts as subjects.

For more information about the ASAA, email aviation artist Hank Caruso at [email protected].

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum serves as the link between the US Navy’s missions at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the community defined by those missions. The museum sits in a location with an inspiring story perfectly suited to the technological preoccupations of our era.

It is unique in terms of its collections and mission, which are focused on the research, development, test, and evaluation environment as well as experimental concepts that never made it to the fleet.

The museum also houses artifacts and simulators, films, and books spanning the history of naval aviation, as well as 26 one-of-a-kind aircraft. Current hours of operation are 10am to 5pm Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5pm on Sundays. There is an admission fee.

Learn more here.