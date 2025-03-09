Auditions April 4-5 for Summerstock

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will present Tarzan: The Stage Musical for the 43rd production of Summerstock. Performances will be held at Great Mills High School on July 18-20 and July 25-27, 2025, with a total of eight shows.

Tarzan: The Stage Musical is based on Disney’s 1999 animated film of the same name, which in turn was based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ classic 1912 novel, “Tarzan of the Apes.” Adapted for the stage by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, the theatrical experience features high-flying excitement and hits, with music by Hwang and rock legend Phil Collins, including Collins’ Academy Award-winning song, “You’ll Be in My Heart,” along with “Son of Man” and “Two Worlds.”

The musical features all five songs written by Collins for the movie, and nine new songs penned by Hwang.

The production tells the story of an infant boy adopted by a tribe of apes and raised as one of their own. Tarzan is a man of two worlds which come together when a group of explorers introduce him to strangers like himself for the first time. Among the explorers is the beautiful young Jane, who captures Tarzan’s imagination and heart. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion, as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts.

Casting auditions will be held at Great Mills High School on Friday, April 4, from 5 to 9pm and Saturday, April 5, from 10am to 2pm. Young actors and actresses ages 13 to 21 are encouraged to audition. Additionally, there is one role for a 10-year-old boy, allowing boys ages 9 to 11 to audition.

Opportunities for organizations and businesses to support Summerstock are available through a variety of sponsorship options. Learn more here.

For general show inquiries, email [email protected].