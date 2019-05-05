At CSM, There’s Music in the Air

There’s music in the air this spring at the College of Southern Maryland. Several events are being planned that showcase the college’s music and dance programs.

CSM’s Dance Ensemble spring performance will be held at 7:30 pm Monday, May 6, in the CSM Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Tickets will be $7 adults, and $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. Adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the performance. Email boxoffice@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828, or visit the college’s website.

The Spring Choir Concert will be held at 6:30 pm May 9 at the La Plata High School auditorium at 6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata. The Spring Choir Concert will feature the Thomas Stone High School Choir, La Plata High School Choir, the College of Southern Maryland’s Chamber Choir, and the CSM Chorale. Admission is $5 at the door.

CSM Music Student Honors Recital will be at 3 pm May 10 in the CSM Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater in La Plata. Music students recommended by CSM’s private studio teachers will perform. Free. Call 301-943-7828 or click here.

CSM Concert Band Concert “Invitation to the Dance” will be at 8 pm May 10 at the La Plata Campus. The Southern Maryland Concert Band will collaborate with CSM’s music program in a performance that will feature a variety of music styles. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 on the day of the concert; $5 for seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger.

CSM Pops Concert will be performed at 7 pm May 11 at the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The CSM Pops Concert will feature performances by the Southern Mix Barbershop Chorus, Ritmo Caché Latin Ensemble, CSM Chorale, and Chamber Choir. Tickets are $15 adults, and $12 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. Click here for more information.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series will continue with Jazz One “Happening Now” at 3 pm May 12 at the College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick Campus in Building B’s multipurpose room at 115 J.W. Williams Road. Jazz One will perform. The event is free.

