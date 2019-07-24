At CSM, Show Celebrated Art in All Forms

A recent College of Southern Maryland art exhibit featured watercolors, drawings, and textiles created by 33 CSM students, alumni, faculty, and staff. The show, held at the John E. Harms Academic Center (Building A) on the Prince Frederick Campus, celebrated art in all its forms.

The CSM Prince Frederick Campus Student Association sponsored the show now in its seventh year.

The colorful, expressive exhibition attracted a stream of students, staff, faculty, and artists during its two-day run.

“This show supported student-artists and other artists in the college community,” said CSM Student Life Coordinator Erika Abell. “It brought a diverse experience to the college and community, promoted student engagement, and provided an opportunity for emerging and established artists to showcase their creative and artistic talents.”

“The beauty of the Prince Frederick Campus art show is that it was non-juried,” explained CSM Adjunct Art Professor Dr. Margaret Dowell. “Any student, faculty, or staff who would like to share an artistic creation was able to do so at this event.”

Later in the 2019 spring semester, Dr. Dowell also guided CSM’s Faculty Excellence Lecture Series “Provocations,” on how art presents a unique and universal language of expression that helps to put a human face on addiction through the creative work of individuals who have been touched by it.

