At CSM, Hear From Tech Transfer Experts

The College of Southern Maryland will host an afternoon of creativity and innovation building on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Participants will learn how to succeed in the marketplace by licensing patented Department of Defense technologies and developing innovative commercial products.

The SoMD Innovates! – Innovation Outreach Discovery Event will be held from 1 to 4 pm Feb. 21 at CSM’s Leonardtown Campus at 22950 Hollywood Road in Building A, Room A206. There is no charge to attend.

Join the Maryland Department of Commerce, CSM, and St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development for the afternoon. Register here.

At the event learn about patented innovations developed at regional DoD labs and engage with inventors and invited experts in an exercise designed to explore the commercialization potential of these inventions.

Participants will leave with:

A better understanding of how you and your company might benefit from commercializing DoD technology

Insights into the latest techniques used by tech entrepreneurs to develop their businesses

Valuable contacts with experienced technology entrepreneurs and subject matter experts from throughout the region

Network with:

Inventors – Scientists and engineers from NSWC-Indian Head and NAWCAD-Pax River who will present and discuss their patented inventions.

Panelists – A group of creative-minded, out-of-the-box thinkers of diverse backgrounds including experienced tech transfer entrepreneurs, intellectual property attorneys, tech startup investors and subject matter experts who will propose and discuss potential commercial applications with the inventors and each other.

Invited attendees, like yourself – Business and technology professionals from throughout the region who will hear from the inventors and panelists, and work together to envision their own technology-based startups.

Those who can’t attend the Feb. 21 event might want to consider events at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus on Wednesday, March 27, and at the CSM Prince Frederick Campus on Wednesday, April 17.

For more information about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.