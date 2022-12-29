As the New Year Begins, Take a Hike!

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is urging residents to take a hike at one of the state’s many parks as the New Year begins.

Maryland’s state parks will be offering First Weekend hike opportunities across the state from December 31, 2022 – January 2, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s state parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year. Join in Maryland on January 1 or throughout the first weekend of the new year for a hike at a state park near you.

For 2023, there are two types of hikes available:

Ranger-led hikes: These hikes will be led by a park ranger, have specific start times and many require registration.

Self-guided hikes: These hikes will be available throughout the weekend on well-marked trails. Park staff and volunteers may be available to get you started but will not be joining you on the hike itself.

First Day Hike “I Hiked” stickers will be available at select locations while supplies last.

Please note, you are welcome to take a First Day Hike on any trail or at any state park during the weekend event, if you would prefer.

In St. Mary’s County, an easy ranger-led hike will be offered from 10 to 11:30am January 1 at St. Mary’s River State Forest on Camp Cosoma Road in Callaway. Meet at the trail head for the White and Green loop. Hike will be 1.5 miles.

The trail is narrow at some places, so strollers are not recommended. All leashed pets are welcome. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy boots or good walking shoes. Bring your own water to stay hydrated. There is a $3 entrance fee to access the parking area. Credit or debit card only.

Registration is preferred but not necessary. Email [email protected] to register or with any questions. For additional information, call Point Lookout State Park 301-872-5688.

To learn about other hikes around the state, click here.