Art Show, Transfer Fairs on Tap at CSM

The College of Southern Maryland will close all of its campuses for the Labor Day holiday from Sept. 2 through 4. Here are some CSM events planned in September:

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery: Un-easement, Recent Works by Rachel Schechtman. Sept. 5-28, College of Southern Maryland, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The gallery is open 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 6 pm Saturday. Click here for more information.

CSM Open House at Center for Trades and Energy Training. 10 am-2 pm Sept. 16 and every third Saturday of the month through December, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place, Hughesville. Area residents are invited to visit CSM newest campus and learn more about programs offered there. Free. Call 301-539-4730 or visit here.

CSM Transfer Fair. 11 am-1 pm Sept. 18, College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Call 443-550-6026 or click here for more information.

CSM Transfer Fair. 1:30-3:30 pm Sept. 19, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building D, Wellness and Aquatic Center Lobby, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Call 240-725-5320.

CSM Transfer Fair. 10:30 am-1:30 pm Sept. 21, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 113/113E, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Call 301-934-7574.

CSM Main Stage Theatre: “The Voice of the Prairie.” 7:30 pm Sept. 21 and 28; 8 pm Sept. 22, 23, and 29; 2 pm Sept. 30. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The play by John Olive begins in the early 1890s, a time when itinerant story tellers are the voices of the prairie. The play goes on to tell the story of some of those story tellers. $15 adults, and $12 military, seniors, and youth. Email bxoffc@csmd.edu or call 301-934-7828.

Nonprofit Community Networking Fair. 1-3 pm Sept. 22, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 113/113E, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The Nonprofit Institute at CSM is partnering with Charles County Public Library to offer a Nonprofit Community Networking Fair. This is a chance for local nonprofit organizations to learn about available resources in the community. Free. No registration required. Call Cara Fogarty at 301-659-3182 or email cfogarty@csmd.edu.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two-week advanced notice. Those interested in these servicesm should contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

