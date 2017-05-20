Art on Vacation Opens at Annmarie

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center‘s May After Hours will feature an opening reception for the Escape: Art on Vacation exhibit. Annmarie After Hours will be held from 5 to 8 pm Friday, May 26, 2017.

Admission will be free for Annmarie Garden members and $5 for non-members.

Make a date with Annmarie to enjoy a casual adult evening of great art, wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres, and live music by Tom Rohde. Appetizers will be provided by Hardesty Haven Catering. Visit the gift shop for special Annmarie After Hours sales. Stop by Annmarie before or after dinner and make it a night on the town. No reservations are required. Must be 21 to attend.

About the Art on Vacation exhibit: Taking a holiday, a long weekend, or just a little R&R can be the key to renewing your soul and refreshing your spirit. Whether an artist’s retreat, or a family getaway — traveling to a new place often generates feelings of wonder, joy and inspiration. What do you create while on vacation? Do you partake in a specialized local craft or take time to polish and hone your own work? Do you document your travels in an art journal or photograph your way through a country? Where do you go to get a little R&R? Join Annmarie Garden as it vacates daily life, finds its happy place, and takes art on a holiday!

Art on Vacation exhibit juror is Marybeth Kelley, director of programs at the Smithsonian Associates.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay. Annmarie Garden is just off Route 2/4, on Dowell Road.

The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie also presents a variety of award-winning special events, rotating gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. Annmarie’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty.

