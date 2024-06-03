Art Competition Winners Announced

Lusenie Turay’s “Regal Musing.”

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer announced the winner of the 2024 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition. Lusenie Turay, a junior at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, won the contest with his piece titled “Regal Musing.”

“Congratulations to Lusenie Turay on winning the 2024 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition,” Congressman Hoyer said. “I was captivated by his artwork and impressed by the time and effort he put into creating it. I look forward to viewing his thought-provoking piece in the Capitol complex this year.”

“I am truly honored and humbled that my artwork ‘Regal Musing’ has been selected as the winning piece to represent District 5. As a Sierra Leonean-American, to be able to share the spirit of my home country through art connects me to my roots. The opportunity for it to represent not only Sierra Leone’s culture, but our district in the United States Capitol, is an honor. I poured my heart into capturing my story, and I truly hope my work sparks a deeper appreciation for diverse perspectives and encourages others to share their own unique voices,” Lusenie said.

Lusenie lives in Bowie. His artwork was created using Procreate software and depicts a striking image of a boy with amethyst colored skin and intricate gold markings.

“I am also thrilled to congratulate our other top placement winners,” Congressman Hoyer continued. “Each piece of artwork demonstrated great skill, and I was extremely impressed by the creations. These submissions further highlight the outstanding talent of young people in Maryland’s Fifth District. I congratulate every student who participated in the 2024 competition. I want to especially thank the members of the art jury who took great care to carefully evaluate each piece and determine our 2024 winner. This was no easy feat with such a talented group of young Marylanders.”

2nd Place – Eaton Ekolrintaragon; Huntingtown High School in Calvert County; “Hidden Treasure”

3rd Place – Joseph Harrison IV; Georgetown Prep in Prince George’s County; “A Black Boy’s Childhood”

4th Place – Emma Johnson; North Point High School in Charles County; “New Beginnings”

5th Place – Hailey Muise; Chopticon High School in St. Mary’s County; “Milo”

The Congressional Arts Competition provides members of Congress with the opportunity to showcase the artistic talent of high school students in their districts.

Since 1982, the competition has involved hundreds of thousands of students, and the winners have had their pieces hung in the Capitol complex for a year to be seen by the many visitors who come to the Capitol and by members of Congress every day.

Each year, Congressman Hoyer sends letters to all the high schools in the Fifth District announcing the Congressional Fifth District High School Arts Competition. After all entries have been submitted, a panel of local judges from the education and business communities participate in a panel to determine the winner.

