Armitage New Family Law Magistrate for St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Sue Ann Lewis Armitage has been appointed as the family law magistrate for the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s, Mrs. Armitage brings more than three decades of legal experience to the bench. A 1990 graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, she has been in private practice since 1991, serving individuals and families across Southern Maryland.

During her career, Mrs. Armitage has built a reputation as a trusted advocate and community leader. Her legal experience spans a range of practice areas, with her primary focus in recent years on family law, an area that makes up nearly 70% of the Circuit Court’s caseload.

In her new position as family law magistrate, she will preside over a variety of domestic relations matters, including divorce, child custody and visitation, child and spousal support, use and possession of the family home and marital property, and modification of existing orders.

Mrs. Armitage has held leadership roles on the boards of directors for the St. Mary’s County Bar Association, the Southern Maryland Inns of Court, the Juvenile Drug Court, St. Mary’s Ryken High School, and Bay Montessori School.

Her work has been widely recognized. She is a recipient of the Maryland State Bar Association’s Pro Bono Service Award, was named to The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women in Maryland in 2023, honored as a Leader in Law in 2022, and named to The Daily Record’s Power List of Family Law Attorneys—one of only 25 statewide. Most recently, she was recognized as a Pillar of the Community in 2024.