Are You Up for a Wellness Challenge?

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, December 11, 2022

The Chronic Disease Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is encouraging community members to Eat, Live, and Be Healthy.

Looking for a fun and exciting way to put an emphasis on wellness in your workplace or organization? Look no further. Eat, Live, and Be Healthy Wellness Challenge Toolkits are available to provide the tools needed to host a successful wellness challenge. Whether you choose to host a full year’s worth of monthly challenges or pick and choose certain months — this toolkit was made for you.

The kit includes:

12 monthly wellness challenges

Graphics to advertise the challenges

Newsletters that can be personalized for each challenge

Additional resources

Prize ideas

The Chronic Disease Action Team developed the toolkit so that you’ll have everything you need to kickstart a wellness challenge. Check it out here.