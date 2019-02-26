Apply Now for SMECO Scholarship

It’s time to apply for the 2019 SMECO Scholarships. Each year, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative offers college scholarships to high school students who will be seniors during the 2019-2020 school year at $1,500 each.

Students are eligible for the SMECO Scholarships if they live with parents or guardians who are members of the cooperative. Seniors have to be enrolled or plan to enroll full time in an accredited college, university, or trade school. The application deadline is Friday, April 12, 2019.

For more information on the scholarships, or to find and print an application, go to SMECO’s website.

To be eligible for these scholarships, students must have earned and maintained a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in high school. Four scholarships at $1,500 each will be awarded based on financial need, scholastic achievement, and involvement in their community and school. As part of the application process, students have to submit an essay on the topic “Why is a College Education Important to Completing My Lifetime Goals?” Finalists for the scholarships will be interviewed on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Students can get an application from the career counselor at their high school or by calling SMECO at 1-888-440-3311, ext. 4340, or by going to the website linked above. Applications can also be picked up at the customer service desk in SMECO’s Leonardtown and Hughesville offices. Finished application packages with all of the items submitted together can be taken to a SMECO office or mailed to the attention of Bernadette Lewis at SMECO, P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, MD, 20637. When mailing, be sure to allow time for delivery before the deadline.

