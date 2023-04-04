Applications Now Accepted for SMCPS Academy Programs

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will accept online applications for its three Academy Programs — The STEM Academy, The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, and The Academy of Global and International Studies.

Applications can be accessed online here. The application window will close on Friday, May 5, 2023. No late applications will be accepted.

Information about the programs, including course offerings, application criteria, and frequently asked questions, can be found here.

For more information, call the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at 301-475-5511, ext. 32104.