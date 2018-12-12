App Challenge Winners Announced

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer has announced the list of winners of the fifth annual Congressional App Challenge for the Fifth District.

The first-place winner is Destini Brown of Gwynn Park High School, who created the app “How Are You Feeling?” Ms. Brown’s app is a significantly updated 2.0 version of the app she submitted last year, which got her second place in that contest. The app has been designed to help children with autism communicate their emotions.

The second-place winners are Gable Piatt and Stephen Zack of Calvert High School, who created the app, “Trash Dash,” which raises awareness about pollution and trash in the environment.

Third place goes to the “Slithery Learning” app by Austin Wilson of Gwynn Park High School. This app has been designed to help students study and learn.

“I applaud each student who participated in this year’s Congressional App Challenge,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) in a news release announcing the winners. “There were many outstanding submissions, and I appreciate the hard work and dedication that went into each app. I’m pleased to announce the winners of the Congressional App Challenge from the Fifth District — Destini, Gable, Stephen, and Austin. I congratulate them and every student who participated this year.”

The House of Representatives created the Congressional App Challenge in 2013 as a nationwide event that invites middle and high school students from all participating congressional districts to compete as individuals or in groups up to four. Competing students work to create an original software application, or “app,” for a mobile, tablet, or computer platform that they choose. The contest has been modeled after the long-successful Congressional Art Competition and works to promote innovation and engagement in STEM education fields. Students who live in Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District were invited to compete in the Fifth District App Challenge, and the winning app is put on display in the US Capitol along with other winners from the nation.

