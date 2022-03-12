Another Successful Meet for Local Gymnasts

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 12, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks gymnastics academy athletes had another successful meet performance.

The USAG team competed February 18-20, represented by 44 athletes from Levels 2-7 and Xcel Silver, Gold, and Platinum teams at the East Coast Classic, hosted by Fairland Gymnastics at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, MD.

Six individual gymnasts placed in the top three All-Around for their respective level and division. Awards include: four third-place, one second-place, and one first-place finisher. Level 2 earned third-place team overall while Xcel Platinum earned second place team overall. Twenty-six individual gymnasts also scored high enough to qualify for their respective state meets.

The gymnasts will be competing again March 12-13 at the Win-Win Classic, hosted by Win-Win Gymnastics in Odenton.

For more information on St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy, click here or call 301-862-1462.

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is at 21770 FDR Blvd. A in Lexington Park.