Annmarie Show Benefits Habitat

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity’s staff and board of directors expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the Art of Recycling Show & Auction on June 4 at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in Solomons a great success.

“We wish to thank our sponsors, which include Patuxent Presbyterian Church; Printing Press; Upton, Davis, & Palumbo; William Fitzgerald auctioneer; Sargas Media; Guy Distributors; Hilltop Signs & Graphics; and the individual sponsors who wished to remain anonymous,” said Liz Stoffel, outreach coordinator for Patuxent Habitat for Humanity.

The group also thanked the local community of artists who generously shared their talents by turning used and recycled items into unique art: Judy Angelheart, Barbara Boward, Kera Cherrey, Ann Crain, Ellisa DiRenzo, Catherine Dunn, Barbara Ferrante, Robin Johnson, Judy Larsen, Mimi Little, Deb McClure, Shira Oberkirsch, John Okay, Judy Okay, Ann Preston, Richard Preston, Ed Rupard, Cristal Rae Toribio, Helene Vonnegut, and Linda Williams.

“Our thanks also goes to those artists and donors that donated other works of art and items: including Mark Pilling, for his hand-made Windsor chair; Patuxent Habitat Campus Chapter St. Mary’s Ryken High School students for birdhouses; Georgia Verdon for the late Candy Cummings art pieces; the Washington Nationals Baseball Club; the National Aquarium; Ellen Bierlin; Plaza Azteca; American Chestnut Land Trust; and the Southern Maryland Wine Society,” Ms. Stoffel said.

The evening included delicious appetizers provided by Elements Eatery & Mixology. Thanks went to the Ryken High School students and Susan Gregg who volunteered as servers. Guest bartenders were the Zondermans and the Okays.

“Thanks to the volunteers who helped with set-up, break-down, and the many other tasks needed to support the event. And our very great thanks to the members of the Art Show & Auction Planning Committee including Suzanne Shelden, Ann Preston, Mimi Little, Judy Okay, Ellen Bierlin, and Rita Reeves who spent the last six months making sure the event would be a success,” Ms. Stoffel said.

Proceeds from the event support Patuxent Habitat for Humanity’s programs to provide decent, affordable housing for local families in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is at 21600 Great Mills Road Unit 18A, Lexington Park, MD 20653. For more information, click here or call 301-863-6227. Every donation helps a family help themselves.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located off of Route 2-4 on Dowell Road in Solomons. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of special events, gallery shows, and public art programs.

