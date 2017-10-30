Annmarie Plans First of 4 Holiday Markets

Maker’s Markets Set Nov. 4 and Dec. 2, 9, 16

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center in Solomons will host four indoor holiday markets featuring handmade and homemade goods from artisans and craftspeople from across the region.

The four markets are scheduled beginning with the November Holiday Maker’s Market on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 am to 2 pm. Three Saturdays in December, Dec. 2, 9, and 16, will round out a holiday season of unique shopping opportunities in the relaxed and beautiful setting of Annmarie Garden.

Each market will feature a new set of vendors with all things handmade, homemade, or homegrown; including ceramics, stained glass, hanging baskets, wood and leather crafts, organic skincare products, local distillery products, baked goods, batik and fleece clothing, handmade soaps and candles, herbal teas, ornaments, folk art, and more! Admission to the market area is free.

For more information, visit the website linked to above, call 410-326-4640, or email info@annmariegarden.org.

Also at the Garden

A short-term Annmarie exhibit titled, Curiosities: a collection of natural wonders, will run through Nov. 5, 2017.

A little bit creepy, a little bit curious, visitors will enjoy perusing the assorted collection of jars, bottles, and boxes, full of bones, skulls, insect carcasses, eggs, furs, feathers, and various preserved specimens.

To learn more, call 410-326-4640 or email art@annmariegarden.org.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located in scenic Solomons, Maryland. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs.

Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road; open 9 am to 5 pm daily; the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open 10 am to 5 pm daily.

